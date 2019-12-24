THESE are the “abhorrent” piles of rubbish that were dumped in Caerphilly on the weekend.

The Gwent Police Rural Crime Team were patrolling the area between Wylie and Bedwas when they came across a “number of large fly-tips”, a spokeswoman said.

“Proactive patrols are regularly made by the team in support of local authorities to deter and disrupt this activity," she added.

“The team uses 4x4 vehicles and are therefore able to patrol sites where access would otherwise be difficult.

“The Rural Crime Team have liaised with Caerphilly council and Natural Resources Wales and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible."

“We would urge the public to report any instance of fly-tipping to their respective local authority and to always check that anybody they give their waste to is a registered carrier.

“If you don’t make these checks, you could be fined £300 or prosecuted if your waste is fly-tipped.”

At the time of the incident, the Rural Crime Team said on Twitter: “Early morning for Rural Crime Team, Farm Watch across our glorious Gwent landscapes to find these abhorrent fly-tips.”