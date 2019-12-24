POLICE busted a reported drug deal in Newport city centre today (December 24).
A driver's vehicle was seized after police located drugs.
A tweet from Gwent Police Area Support Unit East said: "Supported local policing with a report of a drug deal in the city centre area of Newport. "
"Vehicle stopped and driver and drugs located.
"Driver arrested, drugs seized."
