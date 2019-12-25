Some of Gwent's senior politicians have wished Argus readers a happy Christmas. Here are their messages.

First minister Mark Drakeford

After a very busy year, I hope Christmas brings some time for us all to rest and reflect on the past 12 months – and to look ahead to 2020 - the start of another new decade.

I hope everyone has the chance to spend this Christmas with their family, friends and loved ones.

For some people, this time of year can be difficult. Feeling lonely, missing loved ones or dealing with financial stresses and strains. Please know you are not alone.

I would like to say a big, heart-felt thank you to everyone working in our emergency services and social services and the tens of thousands of carers and volunteers who give up their own Christmas to help others.

I am very grateful for everything you do. Thank you.

Looking back on the last 12 months, I am very proud that in Wales we have:

Supported our economy with more jobs and opportunities. I was privileged to lead one of the biggest ever trade missions to Japan in September during the Rugby World Cup and during 2019 we have supported more than 30,000 jobs and hit the 75,000 new apprenticeships milestone.

We invested more than £7.5 billion in our NHS and I am proud we have record numbers of nurses, doctors and midwives working in Wales.

We also declared a climate emergency – triggering a wave of action in Wales and internationally to protect our precious planet.

Let’s make 2020 a year that unites us and start the new decade with an open mind and a determination to heal rifts and work together to build a better Wales for everyone.

I wish you all a very happy Christmas. Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd!

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council

Season’s greetings to all Newport residents and businesses.

“While many of us will get some time off to enjoy the festive season there will be others who will have to work or are on call, including some council staff, and I would like to thank them all for their commitment and service.

At this busy time spare a thought for those people who many find this time of year difficult… a little kindness can go a long way.

Wishing you all a peaceful festive break and a happy and healthy New Year!

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East

I’d like to wish all South Wales Argus readers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

A big thank you to all the emergency service workers who are working around the clock over the festive period to keep us safe.

Thank you to everyone who took part in the General Election. It’s a huge honour and privilege to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Newport East, and as we enter 2020 I’d also like to thank all my constituents. If you want to get in touch please email Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk.

David Davies, MP for Monmouth

Political historians looking back at the last four years will probably view this as having been an unusually turbulent time for Britain.

Feelings have run high, not just over Brexit, but on the question of how the country should be governed. MPs could hear this passion for themselves every time they stepped out of Westminster to do interviews on College Green, where we were assailed by a host of different views and opinions.

At times, passion spilled out into unacceptable abuse – particularly on social media. However, perhaps we should also take comfort from the fact that by and large (with some tragic exceptions) verbal abuse hasn’t degenerated into violence.

The many conversations I had during the General Election campaign reminded me that no matter how people vote, the vast majority reject extremes of left and right and sit somewhere in the middle.

A new government, in which I have a small role as a Wales Office minister, is now in power. I am acutely aware of the responsibility this brings, and I would like to thank residents of the Monmouth constituency for giving me the chance to represent them once again.

So, as Parliament rises for Christmas, the central message of peace and goodwill towards mankind has never been more important. I hope when we return in January, MPs will govern with this in mind. We have to fulfil the promises made to those who voted for us but be mindful of the concerns of those who didn’t.

Merry Christmas to all.

Cllr Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen County Borough Council

I’d like to wish South Wales Argus readers a very happy Christmas and send you my best wishes for the New Year.

2019 has been an eventful and sometimes fractious year, with too much division and a growing inequality in our society. Christmas is a time when we come together with those we love, but I hope people also spare a thought for those who are lonely or going without this Christmas.

I hope 2020 becomes a year of greater unity, a year when we remember that more unites us than divides us. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who plays a positive part in our communities, especially those who give their times as volunteers.

Thank you to those working hard to run businesses and provide jobs. Thank you to the heroes working in our public services, including throughout Christmas time – I always remember my parents working on Christmas Day in emergency services.

Thank you to those who will be caring for loved ones over Christmas, especially our young carers. And thank you this Christmas to our Armed Forces personnel, who are often away from their families serving our country.

I hope 2020 brings you all good health, brings our nation healing and begins a journey towards a fairer future for all.

Cllr Peter Fox, leader of Monmouthshire County Council

Christmas time is that very special period where we can look back on the year and look forward to the New Year.

The past year has been difficult for local government in many ways and Monmouthshire County Council has had it’s challenges in many of its service areas. The climate we have had to deliver services within has been gloomy here to say the least.

I sincerely hope now that we will be approaching a period where resources start increasing and the pressures we all face ease a little allowing us to look ahead with confidence delivering the best services possible.

We are blessed in Monmouthshire with terrific people many of which volunteer day in and day out, on behalf of the council I’d like to thank you all for all you do.

At Christmas time we also think about those less fortunate, or those who may be alone for Christmas; who have perhaps lost a loved one, or have other difficult circumstances, we hope that at some point they can also find some comfort and joy during the festive season.

To conclude I’d just like to wish the residents of Monmouthshire and indeed the whole of Gwent a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.