THOSE of us with dogs in our lives may be considering to give them a little bit of our own Christmas dinner this festive season - but make sure that what you give them is going to make them feel good and not be ill.

Some human treats go down well with our furry friends, but some - especially those we tend to want to give our pooches at this time of year - can be toxic or even poisonous to our beloved pets.

Here are eight things to not feed your dog over the Christmas period - or any other time - as explained by the nutritional experts at Burns Pet Nutrition.

Turkey legs

Turkey legs or thighs are not recommended as the large bones could cause choking. Smaller, splintered pieces of bone can cause irritation to the gut or in more serious cases, puncture the stomach wall.

Mince pies, Christmas pudding, fruit cake and any other current-based festive treats

While humans love mince pies as a delicious snack, they and any other currant based foods, should not be given to a dog. Foods that contain raisins, sultanas and grapes will be toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure.

Bulb vegetables

Onions, leeks, shallots and other bulb-like vegetables join herbs like garlic and chives on the banned list of foods to give to your dog. Eating them can cause stomach and gut irritation as well as potentially causing anaemia by damaging red blood cells.

Onions are particularly toxic and signs of poisoning can occur just a few days after they have been eaten by a dog.

Onions and garlic will cause problems whether they are raw, cooked, dehydrated or mixed into sauce or stuffing.

Pigs in blankets

Dogs would love pigs in blankets - but the high salt and fat content can cause an upset stomach in dogs - just like if they're given turkey skin.

Nuts

Nuts have an obvious choking risk and also a high oil and fat content. The high fat levels can cause vomiting and diarrhoea, and there is a potential for pancreatitis.

Macadamia nuts and black walnuts should definitely be avoided as they can cause serious problems and make dogs very ill. They can cause symptoms like weak back legs, increased body temperature, vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors and fever within 12 hours of ingestion.

Chocolate

It is common knowledge that dogs must not have chocolate, regardless of whether it is white, milk or dark.

Dogs struggle to process the key ingredient theobromine and this allows it to build up toxic levels in their system. High doses of it can cause an abnormal heart rhythm, raised body temperature, rapid breathing and seizures. Sweets can also be a problem as they have the sweetener xylitol in them, which is toxic to dogs.

Dairy products

Anything dairy-based can be hard for dogs to digest as they don't have much lactase, which is used to break down lactose. They can get diarrhoea or vomiting. So milk, cheese, cream and other similar products are off the menu.

Gravy

Gravy has a high salt content, so dogs shouldn't have any as it can cause an upset stomach. It also often contains onions or garlic powder which are dangerous.

So what human treats can you give your dogs?

Turkey

Turkey itself is fine - as long as it is boneless and skinless. So you can give your dog a small amount of turkey breast - just make sure there are no rogue bones in it first.

Vegetables

Feeding your dog some carrot, parsnip, Brussels sprouts, green beans, peas, courgette, spinach, cauliflower, or broccoli florets, is fine. Dogs will particularly love mashed carrot and swede - but don’t add butter or seasoning to their portion.

Potatoes

Fed in moderation, plain mashed or boiled potatoes, without the addition of salt or butter, is a tasty treat for your dog. Just remember, potatoes are starchy, which dogs can struggle to digest, so limit the amount you give them.