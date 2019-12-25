EVERY day our 3,000+ camera club members from across Gwent delight us with dozens of pictures from out on their travels.

We feature some of them daily in the paper and here we round up some of our favourites from the whole year.

It was a tough decision as we found all of them to be incredible but we have managed to narrow it down to 12 pictures - some which were also extremely popular with our readers on our social media too.

This adorable Westie is relaxing in the grounds of Tredegar House. Picture: Bethan Slocombe

Chepstow Castle and the Old Wye Bridge in the background. Picture: Griff Rees

A cygnet is stretching its wings as it 'learns to fly' on the pond at Tredegar House. Picture: Vaughan Pugsley

This fireworks picture from the display at Rodney Parade went mad on our social media - and is still getting attention more than a month on. Picture: Paul Morris

The Guardian memorial is watching over Six Bells. Picture: Sharon Smith

Horses relaxing by Keepers Pond in Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece

Swans getting cosy on Pen-y-Fan pond. Picture: Julie Roderick Lewis

The colour contrast of this image of Caerleon Post Office makes it stand out. Picture: Roger Fuller

The Severn Bridge all lit up in the night sky. Picture: Gareth Llewellyn

Tintern Abbey in all its glory. Picture: Amy Jones

This is a lovely portrait of a 91-year-old armed forces veteran called Fred. Picture: Richard Oses

This picture of Willow relaxing on Blorenge Mountain also went mad on our social media pages. Picture: Fatma Richards