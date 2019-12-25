THE mystery of a nativity scene which appeared at a bus stop in Raglan over the past two years has been solved - just in time for Christmas.

The bus stop outside the The Beaufort Hotel on Raglan High Street has become home to life-sized models of three shepherds, Mary and Joseph - with baby Jesus to join them today.

The same display was on show last Christmas, but many have wondered who was behind it.

And now the Argus can reveal the creator of the display is Liz Friendship, an arts teacher at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Her work was funded by the Beaufort Hotel, with staff also helping decorate the bus stop.

Ms Friendship, 83, who lives in Raglan, said: “I saw a nice nativity scene display in Tregare a couple of years ago, and decided to do one myself. Last year I started making the figures in the November, and managed to get them done quite quickly.”

The teacher said most people liked the nativity, but she did have a few surprising grumbles.

“One man complained that he couldn’t see the bus timetable,” she said. “So the timetable had to get moved outside the bus stop. I suppose it might not be particularly practical, but I’m pleased it’s brought plenty of Christmas cheer.”

The figures have also popped up elsewhere in Raglan

Restaurant manager of the Beaufort Hotel Daniel Grayer, 25, said: “We were very happy to fund the materials for Ms Friendship after we heard about her plans. We thought it would bring a lot of happiness to people and it seems to have done so.

“We always get people outside the pub looking at the bus stop, and it’s especially nice to see the kids’ faces.”

Ms Friendship added she had a number of other creations in the pipeline.

“I hate getting bored, and I’m always trying to think of the next way to keep myself engaged," she said. "I’ll have to think of the next creation shortly.”