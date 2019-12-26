YOUNGSTERS at a Gwent primary school have showed their festive spirit – by arranging donations for local charities.

Woodlands Community Primary School in Cwmbran have raised money and awareness for three chosen charities – animal charity Hope Rescue, homeless charity Eden Gate and their local foodbank, all of which were picked by the children themselves.

Each class created persuasive letters to encourage parents and carers to support their chosen charity, as well as emotive videos to appeal for people to help them raise money for their charities.

Youngsters also calculated the cost of feeding all the dogs at Hope Rescue, helping them to understand why donations are so important to the charity.

Amy and Scout from Hope Rescue Centre with some of the pupils from Woodland Community Primary School and their donations for the centre

The classes that supported Eden Gate used their videos to raise awareness of poverty and the issues faced by people living within their community and local areas.

Some of the donations under the Christmas tree

Class 8CG also made cupcakes that their families could pre-order, with money raised going to buy products to fill shoeboxes for the homeless. They also worked out how much of each ingredient they would need, the cost and potential profit that would be used to buy the essential products for the shoeboxes. The children made 140 cupcakes and raised more than £116.

Some of the cupcakes made by class 8CG

Their parents also helped out by sending in donations of warm gloves, hats, socks and blankets.

Class 10LC also received a generous amount of donations from parents to fill their boxes.

Class 10LC

A raffle was also held by the children to buy toiletries to fill the boxes, raising more than £70.

The two classes also bought 27 Greggs gift vouchers to give to homeless people.

Some of the pupils at Woodland Primary School with their donations

Teacher Claire Gratton said: “This has been such a worthwhile experience for the children. Educating them in knowing that even though there are people suffering in our local community, we can make a difference if we all work together.

“The children have been extremely motivated in all their learning opportunities that have surrounded this project and it’s important that we are developing ethically informed citizens of the future.”