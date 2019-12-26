SLIMMERS in Newport have donated their old clothes which are now too big for them to help homeless people.

The Handpost Slimming World Group collected 30 bags of coats and jumpers as part of the ‘Wrap Up Newport’ campaign, which aims to keep the most vulnerable members of society warm this winter.

Wrap Up Newport, which operates from a base in Corporation Road and works in partnership with Help the Homeless Newport, is part of a national campaign which began in London.

The scheme has been running across the UK since 2010 and encourages members of the public and businesses to donate coats and jackets, as well as items such as blankets and sleeping bags.

Members of Handpost Slimming World Group with bags full of their old clothes

Robbie White, who runs the Handpost Slimming World group, said he was delighted to have been able to help.

“I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect," he said. "I knew my members were amazing, but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.

“It’s amazing to think that through their weight loss my members will be able to help others too. I’m so proud of my members and their efforts.

“They really do put their heart into everything they do. Whether it’s their weight loss, supporting each other each week or raising money for charity, they continually blow me away”.

The Handpost Slimming World group meets every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at St John’s Baptist Church, Oakfield Road, Newport.