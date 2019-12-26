HERE are all the places in Gwent where you can donate blood this Christmas and New Year.
The actual act of donating blood only takes around five to 10 minutes, but for someone in need, it could be the gift of life.
Before going, it is important to check whether you are eligible to do so. It is important to re-check a couple of days prior to donation as circumstances can change.
This can be done on the Welsh Blood Service website https://donorportal.wales.nhs.uk.
All the sessions below run from from 10am until 12.30pm, and from 2pm until 4.20pm. Walk-ins are available, or appointments can be booked on 0800 25 22 66 or via donorportal.wales.nhs.uk
- Henllys Village Hall, Henllys Village Road, Cwmbran: Friday, December 27.
- Morrisons, Azalea Road, Rogerstone (Mobile Donation Clinic): Friday, December 27.
- The Beaufort Centre, Beaufort Road, St Julian’s: Tuesday, December 31.
- New Inn Community Hall, New Road, New Inn: Thursday, January 2.
- Pontypool Active Living Centre,Trosnant Street, Pontypool: Monday, January 6.
- Home Bargains, Blackwood Gate Retail Park, Blackwood Road, Blackwood: Wednesday, January 8.
- Riverside Suite, Newport Centre, Kingsway, Newport: Thursday, January 9.
- Cwmbran Stadium Sports Centre, Henllys Way, Cwmbran: Thursday, January 9.
- Tesco, Pontymister Industrial Estate, Newport Road, Risca: Monday, January 13.
- Ringland Labour Club, Hillfield, Ringland Circle, Newport: Tuesday, January 14.
- Tesco, Station Road, Chepstow (Mobile Donation Clinic): Tuesday, January 21.
- Blaina Community Centre, High Street, Abertillery: Thursday, January 23.