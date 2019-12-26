“I won’t give up. I will find our son.”

SEVEN years on from his disappearance, a Newbridge man’s family and friends are not giving up hope of getting confirmation of what happened to him.

Kyle Vaughan, 24, disappeared on the evening of November 30, 2012. At around 11.45pm his silver Peugeot, which appeared to have been in a crash, was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys - but there was no sign of Mr Vaughan.

Signs at the location where Kyle Vaughan's car was found on December 30, 2012

MORE NEWS:

Specialist search officers combed the area with dogs but they found no leads.

Gwent Police dog handlers David Brake and Muzzy and Sally Richards and Tito search woodland near Newbridge in 2013 in relation to Kyle Vaughan's disappearance. Picture: Mark Lewis

A missing persons inquiry was launched by Gwent Police, and within two weeks had developed into a murder inquiry. Eight people were arrested as part of the investigation, but all were released without charge.

Since then there have been no sightings of Mr Vaughan, and he was legally declared dead in October 2016. But, seven years since he vanished, his family are still in the dark about what happened to him.

Kyle Vaughan was known to his friends as 'Jabbers'. He loved music, was certified at grade eight in drumming, would do the lighting at school concerts and loved to play the guitar, drums, organ and xylophone, and was described by his family as a “larger than life, fun loving young man.”

(L-R) Karl Sheahan (Kyle's brother), Kyle Vaughan, and Alan Vaughan (Kyle's father). The photo was taken on Kyle Vaughan's 21st birthday. Picture: Gwent Police

His family, friends and the police have repeatedly appealing for anyone who may have spotted him to come forward, and a Crimestoppers appeal set up in 2013 is still offering a £5,000 reward.

Every year on the anniversary of Mr Vaughan’s disappearance and on his birthday, his family and friends make sure that the awareness is still there by holding events or giving out flyers.

Family and friends of Kyle Vaughan met at Rodney Parade to mark the first anniversary of his disappearance with a walk and balloon release. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

For his 31st birthday in August this year, his father Alan Vaughan had 10,000 flyers printed and distributed around Newbridge, Pant, Cwmcarn and Abercarn in the hope of getting some answers. But no-one has yet to come forward.

The police have said they have been following up on a number of leads but have yet to have a breakthrough on the case.

Sadly, any future developments will be too late for Mr Vaughan's mother, Mary Lucas, who died on of cancer on January 1, 2018, without ever knowing what happened to her son, something that still haunts Alan Vaughan to this day.

Kyle Vaughan's parents Alan and Mary pictured in November 2013 at their Newbridge home. Picture: Mark Lewis

He previously told the Argus: “When people say Mary died of cancer, I always say no - she died of a broken heart.

“Mary’s spent the last years of her life missing her son, she wants him home and so do a lot of people.”

Mr Vaughan also knows that despite being laid to rest, his wife’s spirit cannot truly rest until they have Kyle’s body.

He said: “I know she would be thinking and saying, ‘I need my son to be with me, I’m all alone here.’”

The local community have rallied around the family.

Eight months after his disappearance, his employer Unilever promised he would still have a job to come back to, and, in 2017, after the presumption of death certificate was issued, the company paid a sum to the Vaughan family which would help with the care of Ms Lucas during her cancer battle.

On May 23, 2017, hundreds of people turned up to a memorial service in Newbridge for Mr Vaughan, which saw the unveiling of a headstone ready for when his body is returned.

The memorial service in Newbridge in 2017 for Kyle Vaughan. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“All I’m interested in is getting Kyle back,” said Mr Vaughan.

“I’ve been wanting closure for seven years.

“Mary held on for five years battling cancer and grief over her murdered son.

“I won’t give up. I will find our son.”

Mr Vaughan and the family believe that he was murdered shortly after his disappearance, and have said they just want his body to be returned. He has come to accept that Kyle is unlikely to be alive but won’t rest until he gets answers.

Kyle Vaughan was a very popular man with his friends

“I want to get Kyle’s body back to lay him to rest with his mum.

“It would be disastrous if we do get his body, but I would be happy to get to lay him to rest.”

Mr Vaughan would also like to thank his family, friends and Gwent Police for their ongoing help, support and dedication to the case.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Police are still continuing with the investigation.

A spokesman said: “This is still a live, ongoing investigation, and specialist officers continue look at any information that we receive in relation to this enquiry.

“We would continue to encourage anyone with information relating to the disappearance of Kyle to contact us by calling 101 or by sending a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.”

Anyone with any information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org