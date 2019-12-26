UPDATE 11.22am: The A467 remains closed in both directions between the Brynmawr Roundabout and the Rising Sun industrial estate in Blaina.

Traffic is heavier than usual as a result, on the main street through Blaina and Nantyglo.

UPDATE 10.10am: THE stretch of the A467 affected due to the crash is between Blaina Road, Brynmawr - at the roundabout at the top of the A467 - and Coalbrookvale Court, Nantyglo.

The road has been closed since 9.45am.

A CRASH has closed the A467 in both directions between Brynmawr and Blaina.

The closure is from the Brynmawr Roundabout on the outskirts of the town, to the Rising Sun industrial estate in Blaina.

Diversions are operating, and Gwent Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.