GWENT residents will have spent an average of £47 on Christmas presents they suspect their loved ones won’t like, according to new research.

This means, across the region, around £22 million could be spent on unappreciated gifts this festive season, according to a YouGov survey and analysis by cancer support charity Macmillan.

The poll found many worried they would appear stingy if they didn’t spend the cash, with 43 per cent admitting they were wary of judgement by loved ones.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of people in Wales surveyed admitted that they always or often receive Christmas gifts that they will never use, and more than half (52 per cent) wish they could agree with their family and friends to spend less on Christmas presents.

Twenty-four per cent of those questioned in Wales said they would prefer to have a donation made to their favourite charity than receive a gift at all.

READ MORE:

Analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support suggests in Torfaen, £3.5 million will be spent this Christmas on unappreciated gifts.

Caerphilly had the highest estimated figure, with £6.7 million, followed by Newport (£5.6 million), with Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent residents estimated to be spending £3.6 million and £2.6 million on unwanted gifts respectively.

Julia Shaw, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “People work very hard for their money, so no one wants to see it going to waste.

“It’s heart-warming the research shows many people would prefer to have a donation made to charity than receive a gift.

“Christmas can be a particularly difficult time of year for people living with cancer and their loved ones, and every donation Macmillan Cancer Support receives means we can continue to be there to support the three million people currently affected by cancer in the UK, enabling them to live life as fully as they can.

“If just 10 people donated £45 – less than the amount every person on average reckons they spend on unappreciated Christmas presents – we could support our frontline staff to run our Macmillan Support Line phone service for an hour.

“And if you gave one donation of around £30, this could pay for one Macmillan nurse for an hour, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

“If you’re thinking of swapping a traditional gift for a charity gift this year, Macmillan’s virtual gifts are a great way to make a donation in someone’s name.”