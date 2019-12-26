A GWENT primary school has won a cash prize and musical instruments used in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical after being named semi-finalists in a UK-wide search for the best school Christmas production.

Trinant Primary School, in Pentwyn, Crumlin, won £100 after reaching the stage in Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition – a search to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play.

The school was one of only 24 UK primary schools in the running to have their festive production filmed and shared with four million Virgin TV customers this Christmas.

In addition to their cash prize, the school will also receive two ukuleles thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End show, School of Rock the Musical – which partnered with Virgin Media on the competition.

READ MORE:

Although the school did not win the overall prize, they impressed a panel of judges with their entry for their nativity called Lights, Camel, Action from Out of the Ark.

The play is about the BBC - the Bethlehem Broadcasting Company, that is - which is recording a dazzling dance show to celebrate the special occasion of Jesus’ birth.

The play was jam-packed with nativity celebrities, with other roles including funky camels and a disco star which come together to tell their role in the nativity story.

A panel of judges included praised the school for its creative and imaginative nativity.

Natalie Edwards from Trinant Primary School said: “We were so excited and proud to have been shortlisted.

“The semi-finalist prize is brilliant and we look forward to receiving these.”

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: “Well done to Trinant Primary School for being a semi-finalist in Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition 2019.

“Everyone at the school should be proud of their fantastic festive entry and we’re delighted they’ve won a prize.

“We wish all pupils and staff a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.”