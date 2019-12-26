A POPULAR walking and cycling route at Coed Melyn in Newport is to be improved following complaints about the condition of the path.

The work by Newport City Council, part of its Active Travel commitment, is due to start early next year after concerns were raised about the state of the route.

The path was also identified as a potential off-road cycling route from Risca Road through the open space down to Western Avenue. The route also carries a section of the Sirhowy Valley walk as it travels through Newport.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said: "Funding has been secured from Welsh Government to implement enhancements to create an Active Travel route which will aims to provide an improved, smoother, wider surface to benefit public of all abilities.

"The construction of the new path surface will also incorporate special measures to protect roots of existing nearby trees.

"Construction of the path is due to start early January 2020 with completion scheduled for end of March 2020.

"Where the closure of paths is required diversion notices will be placed on site advising the public of an alternate route.

"Access to the play facilities will remain open during the works, however, this may have to be restricted at times."