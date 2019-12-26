A FATHER-OF-TWO has said he fears for the safety of his family and neighbours on his Newport road after drivers repeatedly smashed into his car - writing it off four times.

The most recent incident on Chepstow Road, opposite Quantock Drive near the Man of Gwent pub, happened at around 2.30am on Friday, December 20.

Andrew Griffiths, 48, whose car was parked outside his home at the time, said he has become concerned about the safety of people on the street.

Mr Griffiths' car

“The neighbours came around knocking the door to tell us about it and we realised straight away that my car was a write-off,” Mr Griffiths said.

The Crowley family's car was also damaged in the incident

He only bought his Suzuki in October, and says he may have lost up to £20,000 over the years due to the accidents.

He said something needs to be done before someone is fatally hurt on the 30mph road, adding: “There’s a slight curve in the road but it’s not what you’d call a significant bend. I don’t know if it’s bad luck or what, but it’s getting ridiculous.

"It’s only a matter of time until something very serious happens, and it’s scary when you have children.”

Neighbour James Crowley, 52, has lived in the area for 25 years and has had seven cars written off in that time – the most recent one being eight months ago.

Mr Crowley said: “I used to get really scared about it – especially the first couple of incidents, but now it’s just a case of ‘there goes another one’. The police always come and deal with the immediate aftermath of the crash but then it’s just left and it happens all over again.”

The father of three also expressed concern for his family and other residents, adding: “The last time it happened to us my daughter was getting home from work at a similar time of the incident. It makes you realise what could happen.”

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Chepstow Road in Newport at around 2.30am on Friday, December 20. The collision involved three vehicles with a black BMW colliding with two parked cars – a blue Suzuki and a blue Vauxhall.”