CRICKET played with a twist is helping elderly patients fight loneliness, depression and inactivity at Newport's St. Woolos hospital.

Glamorgan Cricket Club – Wales’ only professional team – brought ‘clock cricket’ to St. Woolos last week.

It is played indoors with a foam bat and sponge ball. The ball is bowled underarm, one-bounce, from a seated position to a batsman who faces ten balls and scores run: four if it hits the wall, or six if it hits the ceiling.

John Williams, 67, a patient at St. Woolos’ Gwanwyn Ward, said: “Clock Cricket was fun and thoroughly enjoyable. It’s something we all look forward to playing and really breaks up the day, as well as being good exercise for us.

“It’s also a great way to socialise with other patients and try something different and a little unique.”

The club’s community team, alongside Newport-based opening bowler Michael Hogan, have run clock cricket sessions with more than 20 patients at St.Woolos, with plans to widen the scheme in the New Year.

Nicola Cunningham, primary care and community network manager for Newport, added: “The introduction of clock cricket to the community wards at St. Woolos Community Hospital has impacted hugely upon some of the patients’ well-being.

“Often patients become isolated, depressed and unstimulated whilst in hospital, clock cricket gave the patients the opportunity to engage in a new and fun activity.

“Some were apprehensive beforehand about playing but soon ended up laughing and engaging in friendly banter with each other, spurring each on supporting each other.”

Sean Carey, a member of Glamorgan’s community team who is delivering Clock Cricket, said: “Patients who wouldn't get out of bed and do anything were suddenly playing Clock Cricket, getting gentle exercise, moving, heart rate increasing, getting competitive and engaging with each other.

“It was inspirational to watch and a real privilege to be involved and we look forward to continuing in the New Year.”