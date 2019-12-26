CHILDREN from Trinant Primary School in Caerphilly have decorated a Christmas tree with messages of hope and goodwill to child victims of trafficking, domestic abuse, sexual violence and exploitation.

The youngsters from the school's Mini Police group spent an afternoon on the decorations before visiting Connect Gwent victims’ hub in Blackwood to pin their messages on the tree.

“The festive messages from the pupils at Trinant Primary School encapsulate the spirit of Christmas, but sadly it will not be enjoyable for all children around the world,” said Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly.

“Tackling trafficking and sexual exploitation are among Gwent Police’s priorities and we must do to all we can to protect and safeguard vulnerable people, especially our youngest citizens, in our society whenever and wherever we can.”

Eleri Thomas, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “As Christmas is almost upon us it is important to take some time out to remember those child victims across the world who are suffering at the hands of organised criminals.

“Here in Gwent we are dedicated to tackling crimes against children including child trafficking, exploitation and domestic violence, and I was greatly impressed with the children’s knowledge, understanding and compassion towards the victims of these appalling crimes.

“We are committed to supporting young victims in Gwent, which is why we have commissioned Umbrella Cymru to provide a specialist young person’s service within the Connect Gwent victims’ hub.

The Connect Gwent victim’s hub brings together a range of support services for victims and witnesses to crime and is the only one of its kind in Wales. Umbrella Cymru is currently commissioned to provide support to any young person affected by crime in Gwent.

For support contact 0300 123 21 33.