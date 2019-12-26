VOLUNTEERS from Torfaen's play service were celebrated at a presentation earlier this month.

The annual Play Service Volunteer Awards, celebrating some of the key achievements young people across Torfaen make to support every child’s right to play, were held at the Pontypool Active Living Centre

Torfaen Play supports an active network of more than 200 volunteers, and this year alone they have collectively achieved 48,380 of volunteering hours.

MORE NEWS:

The volunteer evening presents an opportunity for Play Service staff and Councillors to say thank you to its network of volunteers and pay recognition to their hard work and dedication.

Volunteers received awards for term-time provisions, supporting the delivery of community play clubs, projects linked to schools and weekend respite.

Awards were also presented to volunteers who support the summer playschemes in Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil.

Deserved winner of the prestigious 'volunteer of the year' award went to Rhys Salkeld from Fairwater in Cwmbran. Mr Salkeld has provided more than 600 hours of volunteering over the last year alone, supporting children with disabilities to access play and recreational provision.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen County Borough Council's executive member for children and young people said: "It really is amazing and heart-warming, seeing so many young people give up their free time to volunteer and support children and young people across the borough.

"The play service here in Torfaen is a great example of youth engagement and the community working together."

Play service manager Julian Davenne stated: "I am so proud of the Play Service volunteer project, without the volunteers we could not provide inclusive play opportunities.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all volunteers have supported our play programme over the past 12 months and Ilook forward to another successful year of play in 2020."

For more information on volunteering with Torfaen Play Service call 01495 742951 or visit tinyurl.com/ryydj5k