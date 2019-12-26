CHRISTMAS Day baby Roman Rossiter turned the festive season upside down for his parents Josh Rossiter and Zoe Hall, of Newport - but his unexpected arrival is not the first time they have had their plans for December 25 disrupted.

Roman was not due until New Year's Eve, but instead gatecrashed the Christmas celebrations, just like his brother Jackson, aged four, did back in 2015.

And that meant Christmas Day at the Royal Gwent Hospital again for the couple, with turkey with all the trimmings postponed, as Roman was born at 3.56pm.

Josh Rossiter with son Roman Rossiter. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

MORE NEWS:

"We're getting used to this now, but having two Christmas Day birthdays makes it an expensive time," joked Mr Rossiter.

"But he's the perfect Christmas present and we're looking forward to taking him home."

Another early arrival in time for Christmas was William Jones, a son for Richard Jones and Amy Mitchell, who live in Newport.

L-R: Dad Richard Jones; Gethin Jones, aged five; Izzy Mitchell, aged six; Mya Mitchell, aged three, and mum Amy Mitchell, with new arrival William Jones. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

William, who weighed in at 6lbs, took everyone in his family by surprise by arriving at 8.22am on Christmas Day, 23 days early.

"He wasn't due until January 17 so we weren't expecting him yet. But we're both OK and that's the main thing," said Ms Mitchell.

Another unexpected Christmas Day arrival was Matthew Marshman and Bella Evans's daughter Mollie, their first child.

Bella Evans and Matthew Marshman with daughter Mollie. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

She was born at 3.56pm weighing 7lbs, having kept her parents - from Abercarn - waiting.

"She was 13 days overdue. We thought she'd be here before we got to Christmas," said Ms Evans.

"I had to be induced in the end, but she's here and she's been well worth the wait."

And sometimes, due dates turn out to be accurate.That was the case with Victoria Long, a first child for George and Charlotte Long, of Pontypool.

Charlotte and George Long with daughter Victoria. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

She was the Royal Gwent Hospital's first Christmas Day baby of 2019, born at 2.34am weighing 7lbs 15oz.

"She was due on Christmas Day and that's when she came, right on time. Now we can't wait to take her home," said Mrs Long.