A WOMAN has died in a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A467 between Brynmawr and Blaina.

The road was closed in both directions for around five hours following the crash, as investigation work took place.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A467 in Brynmawr today (December 26), at 9.10am.

"The collision involved a pedestrian and a car.

"A 32-year-old local woman died at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments prior to it.

"Anyone with information or who may have any dash-cam footage which could assist the investigation can call 101 quoting reference 1900472485. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."