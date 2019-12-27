RENTS in Wales were up by two per cent over the last year - and increased nearly twice as fast across the UK as a whole as they did in 2018.

Figures revealed by Hamptons International showed renters in Wales were paying an average of £671 a month in November this year, up two per cent on the same period last year.

But this is slightly below the UK-wide increase, where average rents increased by 2.1 per cent - nearly twice the 1.1 per cent increase seen in November 2018.

The average rent of a newly let home in the UK in November 2019 was £989 per month - around £20 more a month compared with a year earlier.

Southern regions of the UK recorded the strongest rental growth in 2019, the index found.

Rents in the South West of England increased by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in November, followed by the South East (4.1 per cent) and the East of England (2.6 per cent).

Hamptons International said the falling number of landlord purchases over the last few years has meant the number of homes available to rent has dwindled, particularly in London and the South - and the lack of new supply has driven rental price growth.

But there are signs that investors are starting to return to the market, particularly in London.

During the first 11 months of the year, landlords bought an estimated 11 per cent of homes sold in Britain, the same level as last year.

Landlords purchased 13 per cent of homes sold in London during the first 11 months of 2019, up from 11 per cent during the same period of 2018.

This was the first increase since 2015, but is partly due to fewer owner-occupiers making property transactions, the index said.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons International, said: "Tax and regulatory changes announced in 2016 have resulted in fewer landlord purchases, particularly in the South, causing some landlords to sell up.

"However, after four years of falls there are now signs that landlords are beginning to return to the market - particularly in London where house price falls and steady rental growth are gradually enticing investors back."

The Hamptons International lettings index uses data from letting agent Countrywide Group to track changes to the cost of renting.

Here are average monthly rents for newly let properties in November 2019 according to Hamptons International, with the annual increase: