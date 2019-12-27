A PRIMARY school put on a very special nativity on their last day of school.

Year one pupils from Blackwood Primary School decided in September they wanted to make a film and thought that the best topic would be a nativity.

The pupils, aged five and six, premiered their film in the Maxime Cinema in Blackwood on Friday, December 20. Pupils and teachers were able to see the hard work of the youngsters as they showed off their project.

Teacher Katie Owen explained: “It’s been a lot of fun. We started filming a couple of weeks ago and have had to try and work it around before the children get ill and miss school.

“The majority of the work has been done by the pupils – they’ve filmed it themselves outside and on a green screen and have done some of the editing, however the majority of the editing has been done by myself and my colleagues.”

Head teacher Mrs Davies said: “A huge thank you to Maxime Cinema for holding this wonderful event for us for the second year running.

“This production is welcomed and celebrated by families and the local community alike. It’s a real treat to see the children’s amazing performances on the big screen.

“Thank you to all our parents and carers for supporting the children with their costumes and props.”