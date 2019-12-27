INTEREST in Newport’s iconic Chartist mural remains strong some six years after it was unceremoniously demolished to make way for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

However, Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe is ensuring the memory of the mural is kept alive by selling framed pictures of parts and the complete spread of the unique Newport structure.

The prints have proved to be a runaway success for Mr Reddicliffe, of Timpson's Shoe Repairs, Austin Friars, Newport, who produces the artwork - with proceeds going to Newport charity St David’s Hospice Care.

MORE NEWS:

A musician in his spare time who has produced CDs of his own work, Mr Reddicliffe recently handed the charity £1,000 as a result of recent sales.

He also has a permanent display of Chartist memorabilia work on the walls of the shop.

Mr Reddicliffe said: “Interest in the Chartist Mural remains red hot. I have sold my pictures to people from across the country and from all corners of the world.

"I recently sold one to a person in Bermuda.”

The Chartist pictures, and new, limited edition, Chartist puzzle are also sold at Arnolds Electrical on Skinner Street, Newport.

Mr Reddicliffe thanked Newport Museum and Art Gallery and Oliver Budd, son of the mural artist Kenneth, for their support.

Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care said: “This latest donation of £1,000 is really grand.

"We just can’t thank Kelvin enough for all the work and support he gives to our charity.”

St David’s Hospice Care, which is based at Malpas, Newport, provides its care free of charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year to the people of Gwent and south Powys.

For more details about the charity and how you can help or volunteer, visit stdavidshospicecare.org or call 01633 851051.