TORFAEN'S Education Service has become the first local authority education service in Wales to receive the Children and Young People Participation Kitemark Award.

The award, which is endorsed by the Welsh Government, is granted to services for achieving all seven National Participation Standards - guidelines designed to improve learning in schools throughout Wales.

The standards are: Information, It's your choice, No discrimination, Respect, You get something out of it, Feedback, and Working better for you.

To gain the Kitemark, a group of Young Inspectors inspected Torfaen Education Service to determine if they were achieving against all seven standards.

A report was then submitted to Children in Wales and Welsh Government with recommendations to award the Kitemark.

The award was presented by first minister Mark Drakeford at a Children in Wales event in Cardiff, celebrating 30 years of Children’s Rights.

Torfaen’s chief officer for education and lead director for children and young people, Dermot McChrystal said: “We are extremely proud to be the first council in Wales to receive this prestigious award.

"Within the education service we have worked very hard to ensure that we enshrined the seven standards within our day to day work practices and this was evidenced within the final report.

“This is an important development in how we ensure that we always put the voice of children and young people at the heart of everything we do.”