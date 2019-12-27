TATTOOISTS and acupuncturists from the Gwent and Cardiff region were among the first in the UK to complete a new course designed to prevent infections in their industries.

Torfaen Adult Community Learning was the first provider in the UK to deliver the new Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) course for Infection, Prevention and Control in Special Procedures for Practitioners.

In November, 14 tattooists and acupuncturists undertook the training, and on Wednesday, December 18, they were awarded their certificates for completing the course.

READ MORE:

The new qualification was delivered in partnership with Dr Sarah Jones from the Welsh Government, who wrote the course.

In 2020, tougher controls will be brought into tattoo parlours and clinics under the existing Public Health Bill, and tattoo artists and those working on body piercing, acupuncture or electrolysis will need a new qualification in Wales.

Once the new legislation becomes law, all practitioners will need to obtain this qualification to get a personal licence, and will be required to demonstrate a knowledge of infection control.

To find out more, you can contact Torfaen Adult Learning on 01633 647647 or email angela.price@torfaen.gov.uk