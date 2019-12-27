THE Cwmbran branch of popular Danish store Flying Tiger is holding a massive closing down sale, with 50 per cent of all items.

Tiger, as it is commonly known, sell a variety of quirky and unique items and have become a staple of most high streets.

But the Cwmbran store announced it was closing in August this year.

And now shoppers have until December 31 to get their hands on bargain deals as the store looks to clear all stock.

READ MORE:

Only £1 pink tables and surprise bags are exempt from the sale.

When the store’s closure was announced, a spokesman for the company said: “We have carried out a review of our property portfolio and regrettably have decided on the option to close the store.

“However, we do have a number of other stores in close proximity.”

The closest store for Tiger lovers in Gwent is now the unit in Friars Walk, Newport.