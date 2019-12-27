THESE two men were seen fighting on a train which passed through Gwent earlier this month.

The pair were seen fighting on the 6.45pm service from Paddington to Swansea on Monday, December 2.

They began fighting in carriage G - which was filled with families and children - at 8.50pm.

MORE NEWS:

British Transport Police are appealing for anyone who saw the fight or recognises the men to contact them on 0800 40 50 40, or by texting 61016, quoting reference 102 of December 2.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org