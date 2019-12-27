UPDATE 1.25pm: Eastbound delays are now reported as being 50 minutes, between junction 32 (Coryton interchange) in Cardiff, and junction 25 (A4042, Newport/Cwmbran), with the average speed for this section being 10mph.

The slow traffic covers a distance of around 14 miles.

UPDATE 12.48pm: The eastbound delays remain at around 40 minutes between junctions 32 (Coryton interchange) and 25 (A4042, Newport/Cwmbran).

It is also very busy westbound, between junctions 23 (Magor services, A4810) and 25, with AA Travel reporting an average speed of 20mph and delays of several minutes.

Traffic is particularly slow westbound around junction 24 (Coldra).

DELAYS of approaching 40 minutes are being reported for traffic, eastbound on the M4 in Newport.

The affected stretch of the motorway is from west of junction 32 (Coryton Interchange) to junction 25 (A4042) Newport/Cwmbran).

AA Travel is currently reporting "severe delays" of 38 minutes for this section.