A TEENAGER who brandished an imitation air pistol whilst riding illegal, off-road, electric powered bike in Newport, has been sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institute.

Harri John Lasslett, 18, committed the offence in the city on October 13 this year.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court to being in possession of an imitation firearm.

“Harri Lasslett caused fear within the community by riding around on an illegal off-road electric powered bike while holding an immitation firearm namely an air pistol," said Gwent Police's officer in the case PC Joshua Gale.

"Due to the quick response from our Joint Firearms Unit and the national police air service, Lasslett was challenged outside of his home address and the discarded imitation firearm was located hidden in a tree.

“I would like to thank members of the community for coming forward and assisting with the investigation. We will continue to target those who cause the most risk to our communities.”