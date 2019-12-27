WELSH-TRAINED Potters Corner won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow at odds of 8/1, holding off the challenge of Truckers Lodge to end a 54-year wait for a home winner of the race.

The nine-year-old bay gelding is part-owned by Wales rugby player Jonathan Davies and was by 17-year-old Welsh jockey Jack Tudor.

The Christian Williams-trained horse was named Welsh Horse Racing Chaser of the Year in November.

He had been targeting the Welsh National all year and he hit the front three fences out.

Last year's winner Elegant Escape had bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the Welsh Grand National in 30 years and set off as favourite on Friday.

But his 11st 12lb weight – 9lb more than last year – proved too much, and despite travelling well he faded late on.

Of the 17 runners it was The Two Amigos and last year's runner-up Yala Enki took up the running, tracked closely by Potters Corner.

Those three remained the leading trio for the majority of the race, which began to develop as the horses turned for the line.

Paul Nicholls-trained Truckers Lodge, despite jumping poorly on occasions, looked the most likely to spoil the Welsh celebration at Chepstow.

But Potters Corner held on gamely and pulled clear after the final fence to secure the £85,425 first prize.

Truckers Lodge, ridden by Lorcan Williams, came second while Yala Enki, ridden by Bryony Frost, came third.

Speaking ahead of the race, Williams told the Racing Post: "Jack is based with me at Bridgend and he won on him over hurdles at Chepstow this month and takes the ride again.

“He has a very valuable 7lb allowance which should help matters as the handicapper put him up over fences after that win even though it was a hurdle race.

"The ground at Chepstow is bound to be on the soft side or heavy and I think that is the key to the horse – it’s not as if he is slow or anything like that, it just suits him. He has been to the course four times in the past and won three races so he likes the place.

“In his younger days he won a bumper at Chepstow and then finished third in the Aintree Grade 2 bumper so he has a bit of class about him and stays very well, as he showed when winning the Midlands National at Uttoxeter last March.”

Scarlets centre Davies was full of confidence ahead of the race, looking forward to seeing Potters Corner in action in person.

"We’ve been very lucky with Potters because we’ve had some great days with him,” he said.

"Potters normally peaks around Christmas so hopefully he can do the same again. He’s looking pretty good and ran well at Chepstow last time out to win over hurdles. Christian is happy with where he’s at and I’ve got 100 per cent confidence in him. He says he’s in a good spot.

“If he were to win again, I’d be over the moon and you’ll probably see me doing cartwheels even with a dodgy knee, but the main thing is he comes back safe and sound.”