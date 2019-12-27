December 23, 2019 marks the centenary of the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act, which allowed women to enter the legal profession. Stephanie Boyce, Law Society of England and Wales deputy vice president, discusses why gender equality in the profession still has a long way to go.

THE 1919 Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act dramatically changed the face of English and Welsh law.

While 50.8 per cent of practising solicitors are now women, they are still not reaching senior positions in equal numbers as men, and only comprise 30.1 per cent of partners in private practice.

Over the past two years, the Law Society has conducted an international survey and held around 230 roundtables – with both men and women – to discover why women are still struggling to reach senior positions.

Our research identified many obstacles to women’s career progression – with 52 per cent of respondents to our 2018 survey citing unconscious bias as the biggest barrier.

Many women report having assumptions made about their career aspirations on account of their gender.

Women with more than one protected characteristic – such as black, Asian and ethnic minority women, those from the LGBT+ community and women with disabilities – experience double or triple barriers to progression, making it even harder to break the glass ceiling.

Gender bias is also clear when negotiating pay and bonuses. Sixty per cent of respondents reported being aware of a gender pay gap in their organisation, but only 16 per cent saw visible steps being taken to address it.

This year equal pay day fell on November 14 – marking the day in which women in the UK effectively start working for free for the remainder of the year.

Despite advancement on equal pay, according to the Fawcett Society, at the current rate of progression it will take 60 years to close the gap.

Many women also said that when men give their opinions, they are praised for being ‘assertive’, while women are labelled ‘pushy’.

Ninety-one per cent of respondents to our 2018 survey saw flexible working as key to improving diversity, but only 52 per cent work in organisations where this is enforced.

As well as having demanding careers, many women act as the primary caregiver for their family.

A strong culture of presenteeism at many law firms means women with care responsibilities are often overlooked for senior leadership positions.

For this to change, flexible working must be available to everyone and employees must be rewarded on the quality of their work, rather than time in the office.

The legal profession has made great progress in the last hundred years, but there is still a long way to go.

Earlier this year, the Law Society launched the women in the law pledge asking organisations to commit to creating more diverse workforces – an initiative we encourage all firms to sign up to.

Those who have signed already have taken an important step, but to achieve full equality in the law, organisations across the country will need to work together to create a more inclusive, diverse workplace for the next generation.

For more information around gender equality in the law and the pledge, visit: https://www.lawsociety.org.uk/support-services/practice-management/diversity-inclusion/women-in-leadership-in-law