SIXTY homes in a remote Monmouthshire village will soon be able to benefit from “ultrafast” broadband.

Internet suppliers Broadway Partners have said Llanddewi Rhydderch, near Abergavenny, will soon gain a gigabit-capable fibre network, meaning residents should be better connected, the company has said.

Designs and planning work have been completed, and residents are expected to be connected to their 100 megabits per second packages by mid-January.

Llanddewi Rhydderch is often referred to as Monmouthshire’s “forgotten village” due to poor bandwidth and lack of other services.

Barry Weaver, operations director at Broadway Partners, said: “Delivering connectivity through a combination of fixed and wireless technologies is the only economic, scalable and rapidly deployable solution for the challenges of gigabit in rural areas.”

The company first provided broadband coverage to the village in February 2019 as part of the UK Government’s 5G Pilot scheme, which aimed to help rural residents access better broadband connectivity.

Mr Weaver has promised more good news for Monmouthshire’s rural residents, adding: “Our rollout for 2020 will target a further 50 communities in Monmouthshire with further fibre deployments. If you are a community that wants gigabit connectivity, we can deliver it and we want to hear from you.”

If you live in Monmouthshire and want to know more about the service, you can contact Broadway Partners on 0141 465 8500, email hello@broadwaypartners.co.uk, or visit their website at http:// www.broadwaypartners.co.uk/contact-us/ and fill in the online form.