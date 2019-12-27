THE creators of a graphic novel retelling and reimagining the events of the Chartist Uprising have been inspiring young people to think about how they can change the world.

Josh Cranton and Rhys DW Jones, who created Newport Rising: Chartism Redrawn have been visiting schools to share some of their secrets, using the Chartists' story as inspiration. This is part of the Chartism Redrawn for Schools programme run by charity Our Chartist Heritage.

Josh Cranton and Rhys DW Jones at the launch of the Newport Rising: Chartist Redrawn graphic novel earlier this year

The pupils in the workshops join the pair’s creative team for the day and are tasked with designing superheroes with the drive to change things for the better.

Mr Cranton presents them with a rogue’s gallery of supervillains that their heroes need to overcome, including Censor – who takes away people’s ability to speak out, Bulldoze – who absorbs power from physical pain he causes, and Mob Mental – who whispers mean and insulting things about people.

Bulldoze, one of the villains the pupils had to overcome

There is also Shroud who can make people invisible to the outside world, Lightfoot who can find the location of any creature they are targeting, Landslide who feeds on refuse to grow to a monstrous size and strength, while Miasma can contaminate the air and Wildfire causes mass destruction.

Censor, another of the villains used in the workshop

The pupils have responded well to the challenge according to Mr Cranton and Mr Jones.

They said: “Not only have their ideas blown us away but they have really taken on board the modern Chartist message of working together to achieve positive change.”

One of the sessions – which are sponsored by Western Power Distribution and have the support of Rachel Drowley from Newport Rising Festival - took place at High Cross Primary School.

Deputy head of High Cross Primary, Ravji Glasbrook-Griffiths said: “The Year Six pupils gained a huge amount from having that concentrated attention from three knowledgeable adults, the activity was pitched at just the right level and the way in which Rhys and Josh made their explanation of Chartism so relatable to the children’s own experiences was very effective. It was a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.”

Western Power Distribution’s corporate communications officer Karen Welch said: “We work closely with schools, to pass on important ‘for-life’ safety messages to youngsters to help them stay safe around electricity.

“And we believe education is vitally important to help pupils learn and grow and these workshops are a perfect way to engage and encourage them in an interesting and fun way.

“We hope the workshops will challenge their imaginations and create some fresh and exciting ideas.”

Our Chartist Heritage have received funding from Arts and Business Cymru from their CultureStep programme to be able to create a video and graphic book capturing the images created by many of the 450 participants in the workshops.