A FOOTBALL club in Newport is opening its doors to the homeless tomorrow.

Newport City FC, who play their games at Newport Stadium in Spytty, face West End in the Welsh League Division 2 tomorrow, Saturday. And, from 1pm, the club will open its doors to the homeless to pop by for a hot drink and a meal.

They will also be provided with some coats and tracksuits from the club to help them to cope with the colder period.

Chairman Sam Houldsworth said: "We are looking to work with Help the Homeless in Newport over the festive period by providing hot drinks, some food and also some warm clothing to anyone who may find themselves without a home this Christmas.

"This is something the club would like to support not just for Christmas but going forward so those who may be less fortunate can have somewhere sheltered to go and have a drink and some food, they are more than welcome to then stay and watch some football.

"This is only a small gesture but one we hope to continue so that those in the community can get involved with the club. We have been looking to provide help in the community for some time and earlier in the season all players brought along some food to a game which we provided to a food bank at Tesco.

"The lads have worked so hard this year to help get the club to the top of the league and now we need to build a community spirit and help those in the city of Newport where possible.

"We as a club appreciate that we are very lucky to work with Newport Live so that we can play on one of the best pitches available and if on a match day, we can provide some help for others, we will continue to do so whenever possible."

The club urge anyone who could benefit, or knows anyone who could benefit, to head down to the stadium and ask for Sam Houldsworth or Craig Morgan.

They also encourage any local support to get involved with donations. If so, to email secretary@newportcityfc.co.uk and the donations will be given to someone who will benefit from them.