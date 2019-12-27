HOUSEHOLD names from the worlds of showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised in the New Year Honours list - with a sick schoolboy among those celebrated.

British-born Australian songstress Olivia Newton-John is among a glittering array of figures from the arts, having been made a dame for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment, while critically acclaimed director Sam Mendes gets a knighthood for his contribution to drama.

From politics, Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith, the architect of the controversial Universal Credit system, is knighted alongside colleague Bob Neill.

Elsewhere, England's cricketing heroes, including Joe Root and Ben Stokes, are also recognised.

Teenager Ibrahim Yousaf, the youngest person on the list aged 13, was handed a British Empire Medal for services to his community in Oldham, Greater Manchester, while a clutch of recipients are in their 90s.

Grease star Newton-John, who moved to Australia with her family as a five-year-old, told the PA news agency: "I am extremely excited, honoured and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me.

Olivia Newton-John, who has been awarded a Damehood in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

"As a girl born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British ancestry and so appreciative to be recognised in this way by the United Kingdom."

Mendes, who has directed two Bond films as well as multiple international theatre productions, said he was "amazed, delighted and extremely proud".

He said: "I have stood on the shoulders of so many collaborators and colleagues over the last 30 years - actors, writers, designers, producers, technicians - to whom I owe a huge debt of gratitude. I would not be receiving this honour without them."

Academics from the fields of health and science are honoured for their work along with two Holocaust survivors, the designer behind a seminal Joy Division album cover, and researchers looking into climate change.

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, whose fundraising efforts have made headlines around the world, is made an MBE for services to charitable fundraising.

Mr Billinge, from St Austell in Cornwall, was just 18 when he landed on Gold Beach in Normandy on June 6 1944.

Battle of Arnhem veteran Wilfred Oldham, from Bury, receives an MBE for services to commemorations and UK/Dutch relations in the Diplomatic Service and Overseas list.

Elsewhere, James Charles Macaulay Booth, from Somerset, and Grace Friar, from Northumberland, who were born on the same day 98 years ago, were recognised for services to their community and charity.

One of the younger recipients of an MBE, 27-year-old Mete Coban, from Hackney in London, said he was proud to receive an award for services to young people - 22 years after he was moments from being kicked out of the country when border force officers arrived outside his home.

Mete Coban who has been awarded an MBE for services to young people in the New Year's Honours List, at Admiralty House, London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Mr Coban, originally from northern Cyprus, said: "My parents were served their last notice to be deported back to northern Cyprus, so I think the significance for them to see their son, 23 years later go on and be recognised by the honours system, I think it's huge. I want to make sure I can do it in the right way."

He said he was planning to break the news by taking the couple - who later won their bid to remain in the UK - out to brunch on Saturday - unless they see the announcement on the news.

In total, 1,097 people will receive awards, the Cabinet Office said, with 50.7 per cent of which going to women - the second highest for a New Year Honours list, after 51 per cent in 2014.

England midfielder Jill Scott, who also receives an MBE for services to women's football, said she initially feared the serious-sounding phone call was to do with a parking fine.

She said: "I didn't actually receive a letter because I had moved house - I think they were chasing me at the time.

"I had a phone call when I was in Marks & Spencer, I nearly dropped all my Christmas decorations.

"I thought I was in trouble at first, I thought I hadn't paid a car parking fine or something."

Elsewhere, Susan Campbell, director of women's football at the Football Association, becomes a dame for services to sport, while journalist and former gymnast Gabby Logan, 46, is made an MBE for services to sports broadcasting and promoting women in sport.

Cricket, unsurprisingly, features heavily in the sporting section of the 2020 honours after England's first men's Cricket World Cup victory last summer.

Off the back of the triumph, 28-year-old Stokes, the newly-crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, will be given an OBE.

Ben Stokes, who has been awarded an OBE in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

One-day international captain Eoin Morgan gets a CBE and teammates Root and Jos Buttler become MBEs.

Coach Trevor Bayliss, who saw the England team through their summer triumph, is made an OBE, and Clive Lloyd, 75, a former West Indies team captain, sees his CBE upgraded to a knighthood for services to the game.

Entertainment is well represented, with 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen becoming a knight for services to film.

Several musicians have also made the prestigious list, including Billy Ocean, 69, born Leslie Sebastian Charles, who becomes an MBE for services to music.

Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody is made an OBE for services to music and charity in Northern Ireland after he founded the Lightbody Foundation, a group which gives annual donations to charities across the country.

Michael Prendergast, founding member of Merseybeat group The Searchers, becomes an MBE, while Peter Saville, the man behind the Joy Division album cover for Unknown Pleasures, is made a CBE for services to design.

Sir Elton John also gets an upgrade, being appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour.

Culinary household names Ainsley Harriott and Nadiya Hussain, who rose to fame by winning the 2015 series of The Great British Bake Off, are made MBEs, while chef and author Nigel Slater becomes an OBE for services to cookery and literature.

Mr Harriott, a mainstay of television cookery shows, told PA: "When I was first told about it, I immediately thought about my dear late mum - which really choked me up, because I know how proud she would have been.

"Her boy's proud too - it's a great honour for me and for everyone who has helped me on my way."

Wine writer and broadcaster Robert "Oz" Clarke becomes an OBE for services to journalism, while BBC Radio 1's longest-serving presenter Annie Nightingale is made a CBE for services to radio after previously receiving an MBE.

The businessman behind The Black Farmer brand of meat and dairy products, Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, 62, becomes an MBE for services to British farming.

Mr Duncan Smith's knighthood was condemned by opposition parties, after an Institute for Fiscal Studies report in April found Universal Credit - which the former cabinet minister helped introduce -disproportionately reduced incomes among poorer adults.

Iain Duncan Smith

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: "It beggars belief that Iain Duncan Smith has been rewarded in the New Year Honours list.

"He is the architect of Universal Credit - a failed system that has left thousands of families struggling to pay bills and buy food."

Elsewhere, incumbent Labour MP for Hull North Diana Johnson is made a dame for charitable and political service for her years in the House of Commons.

Holocaust survivors Mindu Hornick and John Hajdu each become an MBE for services to Holocaust education and commemoration, in a list in which 31 people are honoured for Holocaust education.

Ms Hornick, who lives in Birmingham, told PA: "I'm 90 now and it is always an effort to do (Holocaust Memorial days) but with everything that is going on in the world today - with Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and other unacceptable things that are happening, I think it is important to educate young people."

Caroline Allen, former principal and chief executive of the Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust schools for students with special needs in the South East, is made a dame for services to education.

Luxury women's fashion designer David Nieper is made an OBE for services to UK manufacturing and the apprenticeship development for the David Nieper Education Trust which sponsors schools in Derbyshire.

Labour Party MEP Claude Moraes is honoured with an OBE for his charitable and political services which have included life-long support for refugees, and social justice campaigner Julia Unwin has her CBE upgraded to a damehood for her services to civil society.

In the performing arts, actor Rudolph Walker, who played Patrick Trueman in EastEnders and Bill Reynolds in 1970s sitcom Love Thy Neighbour, becomes a CBE for services to drama and charity, while Coronation Street actor Derek Griffiths - who played Freddie Smith from 2016-17 - is made an MBE for services to drama and diversity.

Actress and Playschool presenter Floella Benjamin, Baroness of Beckenham, is made a dame for services to charity.

Playwright James Graham, also known for his film Brexit: The Uncivil War, becomes an OBE for services to drama and to young people in British theatre with his work at the National Youth Theatre.

Graham was "surprised and flattered" to get the honour, saying: "Like everyone else, you don't imagine or expect this kind of thing growing up, or when you're starting out.

"I've been so lucky with the people who have championed me, from my school teachers who believed working-class kids should be allowed to access theatre, to all the other family and friends, artists and audiences who keep supporting me to this day.

"I'm pretty sure I haven't earned it yet, but I'll do my best to justify it in the future."

Hamilton actor Giles Terera, who won an Olivier Award for the role of Aaron Burr in the West End, has been made an MBE for services to theatre.

Terera said he was "surprised, happy and very thankful to receive this".

He told PA: "If I have actively sought anything in my career as an actor it has been to do that which honours those who came before me and encourages those who come after me.

"This acknowledgement only strengthens my resolve to do both."

Christopher Hampton, a playwright best known for directing the film Dangerous Liaisons, is knighted for services to drama, and director Roy Alexander Weise becomes an MBE, also for services to drama.

Composer Errollyn Wallen, who was the first black woman to have her work performed at the Proms, has her MBE upgraded to a CBE for services to music.

Nature conservationist and television presenter Steve Backshall becomes an MBE, and wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan, whose credits include Planet Earth II, is made an MBE for services to conservation and wildlife film-making.

In the field of health, NHS England and NHS Improvement chief executive Simon Stevens is knighted for services to the NHS, as is neuroscientist Professor Menelas Pangalos for services to UK science.

Caroline Palmer Yeates, chief executive of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, has her CBE upgraded to a damehood for services to cancer medicine.

Professor Alan Lehmann, research professor of molecular genetics at the University of Sussex, is made a CBE for services to medical science thanks to his research into two rare genetic conditions.

The financial sector also gets a nod in the long list of honours.

Ross McEwan, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland, is made a CBE, and Jonathan Symonds, deputy group chairman of HSBC Holdings and chairman of Genomics England, is knighted for services to UK life sciences and to finance.

In technology, Sharon White is made a dame for her work as chief executive of telecommunications regulator Ofcom.

Paul Foster, the outgoing chief executive of Sellafield Limited, becomes a CBE for services to business after overseeing the former nuclear site of the same name.

Several people working in the environmental field have also been recognised.

Professor Duncan Wingham, professor of climate physics at University College London, is knighted for services to climate science, and Oxford University's Professor Sarah Whatmore becomes a dame for her services to the study of environmental policy.

The Cabinet Office said 72 per cent of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities, with 9.1 of honours going to those from a BAME background.

Organisers said no honours would be considered for those involved in the relief effort or the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy until the conclusion of the public inquiry, the second phase of which will start in January.

Likewise, those involved in preventing further disaster in November's London Bridge terror attack are expected to be considered in future awards lists.