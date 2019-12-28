GLOBAL pop superstar Dua Lipa is coming to Wales as part of her new tour next year.

The tour - titled Future Nostalgia after her forthcoming album, also set for release next year - will visit 22 cities across the UK and Europe.

She will be performing at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Sunday, June 7.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and to prevent ticket touts, there will be named tickets and resale will only be valid on certain fan-to-fan resale sites.

All tickets will also have a charity donation on them, which will go to UNICEF and Sunny Hill Foundation.

(Dua Lipa tour poster)

Dua Lipa has already teased her forthcoming album, with lead single Don't Start Now clocking up more than 170 million streams to date.

Speaking about Future Nostalgia Dua said: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

"I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

“Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.

"My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record.

"I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realised that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”