A FUNDRAISING auction is looking to raise thousands for a children's hospice.

Tŷ Hafan were donated a clapperboard that was used on the Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey by a supporter of the hospice who was involved behind the scenes of the programme.

The clapperboard was signed by the cast members including Ruth Jones, James Corden, Rob Brydon, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Matt Horne, Melanie Walters, Alison Steadman, Julia Davis, Rob Wilfort, Adrian Scarborough and guest actress for the episode Laura Aikman.

The clapperboard used in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been signed by the cast and is being auctioned for Tŷ Hafan

It was put on eBay for auction at 8am on Boxing Day, with a starting price of £99 - and bids reached £1,000 within hours, and by Friday evening the highest bid was at £7,100, with more than three days still to go.

All proceeds will be going towards Tŷ Hafan's £1.5 million refurbishment project that is set to start in the new year.

The auction is still running and will close on Tuesday, December 31.

Lauren Sadler, senior fundraising executive at Tŷ Hafan, said: “We’re so thrilled that the clapperboard has attracted so many high bidders. We listed the item with a starting price of £99 and in just 24 hours bids are already over £7,000.

“This amount will make a huge difference to the life-limited children and families at Tŷ Hafan. All of the proceeds from the auctioned item will go towards our ‘Fit For Future’ appeal to refurbish the hospice in 2020 which will ensure Tŷ Hafan is ready for the next generation of families.”

