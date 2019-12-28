LABORATORY reports of the winter vomiting bug Norovirus are up on this time last year, the NHS has warned.

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and is highly contagious in small communities such as hospital wards, school classrooms or families.

Unlike many other germs, Norovirus can't be killed by the use of alcohol hand sanitising gels - only vigilance and hand-washing with soap and water will do, according to the NHS.

An Aneurin Bevan University Health Board spokeswoman said: “We have not had any wards affected with Norovirus as of yet, however we are aware that sickness and diarrhoea is circulating in the community. If you do have any symptoms please stay at home, keep hydrated and don't spread the bug.

"If you or a family member become acutely ill or dehydrated please make a telephone call to your local pharmacist of GP surgery explaining the symptoms.

"Please do not visit our hospitals, return to work or school until you are 48 hours clear of symptoms.”

Earlier this month, St Julian's School in Newport was forced to close following an "unprecedented level" of staff sickness, after it had previously been closed "due to an outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea" on Thursday, December 6.

Some advice for residents for stopping the spread of norovirus is: Think NORO: