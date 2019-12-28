LONELINESS among older people is on the increase, with many over 50-year-olds feeling more lonely than a year ago, new research suggests.

Many of those feeling lonely say it's because they no longer work, live alone, or have children who have left home.

A survey of 1,000 people aged over 50 found that one in 10 said they felt more lonely than a year ago.

One in four said they had less money to see people, while three per cent cited Brexit.

People over the age of 50 have an average of six close friends and see them once every five days, said over 50s dating app Lumen, which commissioned the study.

Most of those questioned said they would rather have friends than a bigger house, a new car, or promotion at work.

Charly Lester, co-founder of Lumen, said: "Loneliness is a silent epidemic, and a huge issue for millions of people.

"Among the over 50s, retiring from work and children leaving home can be huge factors, as can being single."