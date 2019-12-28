THE festive season is all about laughs with family - and what better way to spend some quality time with your loved ones than at a pantomime?

Cinderella has been in full swing at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport, and rave reviews have been coming in from critics and families.

The show is running until Saturday, January 4 - and there will be a special meet the cast event on Thursday, January 2.

For £25, up to six people can meet the cast of Cinderella after the show at the Riverfront and get photos and a signed programme.

The £25 is the cost for one group ticket - which allows a maximum of six people entry to the met and greet.

While at the meet and greet, you will receive two instant pictures taken with the cast, the opportunity for some selfies and also one signed programme.

The meet and greet will give you the chance to grab that selfie with Cinderella, see just how charming Prince Charming is and find out if the ugly sisters really are that ugly up close. The fairy godmother may even cast a spell on you.

The performance is at 5.30pm and the meet and greet will take place after the show.

The cast includes some well-known faces to Riverfront panto - Gareth Tempest as Prince Charming, Michael Geary as Baron Hardup, Richard Elis as Candy the ugly sister and her new partner in crime Flossie, played by Geraint Rhys Edwards.

Buttons is played by My Family’s Kieron Self and Cinders is played by Laura Meaton.

There will be limited spaces for this meet and greet - with only 10 groups available.

Select members of the cast will be at the meet and greet.

Book now at tinyurl.com/rrvwdrp