AFTER a seven-year break from stand-up comedy, Welsh star Rhod Gilbert returns to the stage with another performance at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre on Sunday, March 22.

The additional show - which follows the original date of Saturday, February 21 - comes after overwhelming demand saw the tour extended into April 2020.

The Cardiff performance will be recorded for future release too.

Since taking his break, a lot has happened to Mr Gilbert and he believes almost all of it wasn’t good.

He thought he had hit rock bottom - but then met a man named John.

The show - titled The Book of John - sees Gilbert as funny as ever but is a raw and brutally honest performance.

Since his last tour in 2012, he has done a range of activities including television and radio.

Mr Gilbert did a full UK tour in February this year and the extra dates will see the tour hit more than 130 performances.

Rhod Gilbert The Book of John will be at Wales Millennium Centre on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.

Tickets: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2020/rhod-gilbert/