GWENT Cats Protection have a couple of lovely brothers looking for a happy ever after.

Meet Socks (black and white) and Harry (white and black).

These gorgeous, affectionate 12 year old brothers have recently come back into care as the owner is allergic to them.

(Harry)

Gwent Cats Protection is looking for a home together for these very close, super-friendly and confident boys.

(Socks)

They are very relaxed, they can be homed with older children and other cats.

The New Year will hopefully bring a new beginning for these two.

Call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch