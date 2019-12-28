WHEN this show was first announced, tickets sold pretty fast.

Not just the prospect of the famed and loved Alter Bridge arena tour, but also Shinedown and Sevendust as supporting acts.

Unfortunately, Sevendust's drummer Morgan Rose, fell ill and they had to pull out the tour on December 12.

MORE NEWS:

The first support slot was filled quickly by relative newcomers The Raven Age, complete with their new vocalist Matt James and having recently released their second album Conspiracy, which has been described as a "killer second album" by Kerrang. While also gauging a lot of interest live, judging by the crowd already gathered and filling up the arena to catch their 7pm set.

The Raven Age's Matt James. Picture: Jeff Oram

They perform a harder and heavier sound live, to excellent effect, while, retaining the melodic vocals and melodies of their album.

As the stage was speedily moved about, Shinedown warmly graced the stage, opening with a newer track, Devil. Applause rang throughout the building as vocalist Brent Smith greeted and welcomed Cardiff before getting straight into the well-known Diamond Eyes, and then an earlier song, Enemies.

Shinedown's Brent Smith. Picture: Jeff Oram

During the performance, the band broke into a section where Brent announced, "You wanted a show and we're going to give you a show".

Firstly, they asked everyone to say "hi" to the person on their left, then they pitched T-shirts to as many different parts of the crowd as possible, including the balcony - before producing a rocket launcher to get more T-shirts out there.

Still talking to the crowd, he shook hands with all the photographers, moved into the pit and then into the crowd who parted in the centre for him, with high fives and handshakes. He then brought a 15-year-old boy back with him where they presented him with a guitar. The generosity and showmanship of this band excels.

They continued their set with hits like Second Chance and their cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man, and crushed it with Sound of Madness and ending on Brilliant.

There was certainly a festive and festival feel in the arena. As Alter Bridge’s One Life, the intro track to their new album Walk The Sky, was played, each member walked on stage to rapturous applause.

Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge. Picture: Jeff Oram

Breaking straight into big hit Isolation - played note perfect, Myles Kennedy stayed close to the mic, while Mark Tremonti and Brian Marshal moved around, encouraging the crowd and playing, hopping and bouncing around all over the stage. The whole of the standing area was jumping with their hands in the air to the thudding beats, with creative fills and percussion from drummer Scott Phillips.

Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge. Picture: Jeff Oram

Straight into Come To Life from their 2007 album Black Bird, they got back to their new material with Pay No Mind, and took the pace down, with power ballad Days Gone By, before picking back up with the trashing Crows on A Wire. It proved a mammoth set of their best songs, new and older including Native Son and Cry Of Achilles, in a fully packed 15 song set.

MORE NEWS:

There was an encore of Open Your Eyes and Metalingus.

Alter Bridge really know how to put on an arena tour and launch a new album. Also, how to skilfully play live, with their own style and talents. The new tracks fit into their catalogue and add to the Alter Bridge live experience.

By Jeff Oram