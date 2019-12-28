CARDIFF’S Winter Wonderland, one of the city’s most popular winter events has announced plans for its hugely anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations – which attracts thousands of visitors each year.

This year’s event will see the incredible showman, James Williams headline the evening live from the Civic Centre at 11.30pm. He will be joined by a special guest and will introduce the evening firework display, which will start at midnight.

There will also be a stream of live entertainment on throughout the day, all which visitors can once again enjoy for free. The line-up includes Leighton Jones Music, Princess Elsa and magician and mentalist Adam James Reeves, who have all been festive favourites with Winter Wonderland crowds since opening in November.

The ice rink will remain open all day and during evening entertainment, but tickets are nearly sold out so visitors will have to act fast if they wish to get their hands on a pair of skates before the clock strikes 12.

Ice skating tickets include access to the brand-new alpine trail, which has been incredibly popular this year – causing tickets to sell out every weekend since opening.

Food vendors will continue to serve traditional hot food, which includes burgers, chips, churros and crepes, as well as plenty of vegan and vegetarian options too. If you fancy something a bit sweeter, you can toast your own marshmallows on the open fire or choose a selection of tasty treats from the pick ‘n’ mix stall. General admission and all live entertainment at Winter Wonderland is completely free. Winter Wonderland will be open from 10am to midnight.