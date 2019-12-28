The Gwent region has a deep history and archaeological digs have uncovered a whole range of ancient finds in various parts of the counties. Here we look at some of them.

GWENT - and Wales on a whole - has a rich history, with events ranging from the fabled King Arthur making home in Chepstow, the Roman invasion and the battle of Monmouth among many of the historical moments that define our area.

A lot of the history of Gwent can be - and has been - uncovered through archaeological digs, finding everything from first century brooches to intact remains of buildings.

Here we take a look at some of the archaeological digs and finds throughout the Gwent region - and an x-raying of an Egyptian mummy.

An archaeological dig at 71 Monnow Street, Monmouth which found stones from a church destroyed in 13th Century Battle of Monmouth, January 1988

Stephen Clarke, chairman of the Monmouth Archaeological Society at the site of a first century Roman brooch dated around 50AD in Monnow Street, Monmouth in September 1990

Archaeologists from the National Museum of Wales excavating a second century Roman tomb in November 1983

Steven Parry with the 17th Century boat hull in the River Usk in September 1987

Archaeologist overseer Michael Luke (L), workmen David Hasleham and Dave Costello with a section of Roman wall in Caerwent in March 1987

Russell Edwards from Newport with some pottery pieces found at a dig in Undy in June 1992

An Egyptian mummy being x-rayed at the Royal Gwent Hospital in December 1993

Liz Freeman watching the dig in her front garden in Monmouth. Also pictured are archaeologists Reg Jackson and Felicity Taylor. December 1991

Ten-year-old Katy Bookless learning how to become a junior archaeologist at Abergavenny Museum in August 1987. Picture: Jenny Barnes