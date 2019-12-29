BRIT-NOMINATED British DJ, producer and artist Sigala is set to play The Great Hall at Cardiff University Student's Union on Friday, February 21 as part of his world tour.

Fresh from playing to massive crowds at festivals over the summer including Radio 1’s Big Weekend, SW4 Festival and Sziget Festival, Sigala is one of the UK’s most respected and influential electronic music producers with seven platinum singles, 10 million worldwide sales, 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over two billion streams under his belt.

His debut single Easy Love hit the number one spot in the UK chart followed by further mega-hits including Lullaby with Paloma Faith and Just Got Paid with Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana and recent single We Got Love featuring Ella Henderson.

Sigala isn’t shy of collaborating with a diverse range of both emerging and established talent to create worldwide, dance-floor smashes. Bruce Fielder has risen from bedroom producer in rural Norfolk to dominating the UK music scene with his trademark blend of house-inspired dance pop as Sigala in a few short years.