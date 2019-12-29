With 2019 drawing to a close, it's time to take a look back at the past 12 months, in the first part of our Review of the Year.

LIGHTNING, so the saying goes, does not strike twice - but in the first heady weeks of 2019, it made an exception for Newport County AFC.

Having enjoyed a lucrative, headline-hogging FA Cup run in 2017/18, beating Championship side Leeds United at Rodney Parade in the third round, and coming within eight minutes of doing the same to star-studded Premier League high fliers Tottenham Hotspur, also at home, in the fourth round, the Exiles were at it again.

A home tie against Premier League Leicester City in last season's third round on January 4 brought more television and competition money into the bank, alongside national and international television coverage.

And after a pulsating 90 minutes, County were in Cup dreamland again.

Leicester left out star striker Jamie Vardy and began with several first team regulars - notably rising star James Maddison - on the bench, but surely they would prove too strong for their League Two hosts? Not a bit of it.

Picture - Huw Evans Agency

Barely 10 minutes in, County's positive start was rewarded when Jamille Matt (above) headed home Robbie Willmott's pinpoint cross and they had chances thereafter to increase that lead.

As against Spurs the previous season however, County's good work was undone eight minutes from time, when Rachid Ghezzal fired in Leicester's equaliser.

Picture - Huw Evans Agency

But rather than settling for a replay, County continued to press, and were rewarded when Mark Albrighton handled Antoine Semenyo's attempt cross in the area, and Padraig Amond (above) fired home the penalty to give County a 2-1 victory.

A tough fourth round tie at high-flying Championship side Middlesbrough pitted County boss Michael Flynn against fellow Newportonian, 'Boro boss Tony Pulis.

Despite having chances themselves, County were 0-1 down going into second half stoppage time, before Matty Dolan (above) - shown the door by 'Boro as a youngster - popped up to tap home the equaliser after a Josh Sheehan cross caused confusion in the penalty area.

The Rodney Parade replay was given extra spice due to the prize for the winners - a home fifth round tie against Manchester City.

In front of a sell-out crowd, County once again turned in a fantastic team effort. They dominated the first half, were denied a stonewall penalty after seven minutes, and could have been two or three up at the break but for 'Boro keeper Konstantopoulos' heroics.

Picture - Huw Evans Agency

Any fears that County might rue those missed opportunities however, were banished when man of the match Willmott (above) fired home in the 47th minute after a mazy run, and Amond converted a corner routine honed to perfection on the training pitch after 67 minutes.

County keeper Joe Day and wife Lizzie with twins Sophia and Emelia at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Picture - Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

County keeper Joe Day missed the after-match celebrations, dashing instead to the nearby Royal Gwent where wife Lizzie gave birth to twins Sophia and Emelia. Quite a night.

Jubilant County fans celebrate the victory against Middlesbrough. Picture - Huw Evans Agency

Up went a temporary stand for the visit of all-conquering City, amid huge demand and early hours ticket queues for the February 16 showdown.

Pep Guardiola's team were afforded a feisty but respectful reception, and County set about their mission impossible.

Picture - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Despite City's dominance of possession, County came closest to scoring in a goalless first half, with Tyreeq Bakinson's close range header (above) brilliantly saved by keeper Ederson. Picture - Huw Evans Agency

After the break, City's class told, with Leroy Sané and Phil Foden putting them 2-0 up.

Picture - Huw Evans Agency

Amond (above) - who else? - scored the goal of the game, chipping Ederson with two minutes to go, before Foden again and Riyad Mahrez wrapped up a 4-1 win for the visitors.

Slightly flattering maybe, but City deserved it. County's fine FA Cup run was at an end - but what a journey it had been.

January 1:

A GROUP of volunteers collected a staggering 185 tonnes of rubbish from Newport's streets in 2018, it was revealed, taking the total weight collected by members in the last three years to 590 tonnes.

Pride in Pill saw off 2018 with a litter pick around George Street Bridge and the Usk riverbank.

Members of Pride in Pill's litter picking team, and some of the rubbish they cleared up

The group, which formed in 2014, collected 116 bags of rubbish, 21 hypodermic needles, one kitchen knife and five pairs of scissors. They also found and disposed of 21 bags of household waste dumped over Christmas underneath the bridge.

Two days later, the Argus reported that someone had set fire to dozens of the bags left under George Street Bridge for collection, an act described as "disheartening and mindless" by a Pride in Pill spokesman.

January 9:

A LEGAL challenge on behalf of a blind schoolboy threatened to end council plans to pull out of a children’s special needs service.

Law firm Watkins and Gunn, thought Newport City council’s decision to leave the Gwent-wide Sensory and Communication Support Service could be illegal.

Brogan Battersby with mum Dawn. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The challenge, brought on behalf of nine-year-old Newport boy Brogan Battersby, could have led to a judicial review, and ultimately stopped the council leaving SenCom.

Hundreds of children in Newport rely on highly specialised SenCom support in mainstream and special needs schools.

The service, run by Torfaen council but funded by all five Gwent local authorities, supports children aged 0-19 years-old with hearing, sight or language impairments in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly County Borough and Blaenau Gwent.

In October 2018, Newport City Council gave six months’ notice that it was pulling out of SenCom, saving it £250,000.

Despite concerns from parents, charities and politicians, the council said it would replace the service with an “equivalent” offering, tailored to suit the needs of around 380 children in Newport.

On February 13, the Argus reported that the council had deferred its decision to leave until March 2020, amid plans to review regional SenCom services, and on February 25 it was revealed that the legal challenge had been dropped.

January 11

SOUTH Wales East AM Steffan Lewis died after a brave battle against cancer.

The 34-year-old father-of-one, who represented the region for Plaid Cymru was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in December 2017, but continued to work through his treatment and regularly appeared in debates in the Senedd.

Picture: Plaid Cymru

His funeral, at St Luke's Church, Abercarn, on January 25, was attended by hundreds of mourners.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "His light shone beyond the confines of his country", and read tributes from Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who remembered Mr Lewis as "a talented individual" and "a lovely man", and Irish ambassador to the UK Adrian O'Neill.

January 17

AN ANNUAL parade commemorating the bravery of a Cwmbran hero who defended helpless patients from Zulus, was cancelled because Gwent Police could not help with stopping traffic.

John Fielding, whose bravery at the Battle of Rorke's Drift in South Africa 140 years ago this month earned him a Victoria Cross, is buried in the churchyard at St Michael's in Llantarnam and for the last 26 years crowds have watched a parade and memorial service.

Clockwise from top left: This year's service to remember John Fielding; Mr Fielding as a soldier; Mr Fielding in later life, wearing his medals

But Cwmbran and District ex-Services Association (CADESA) ,which runs the parade, had to cancel it, chairman Tony Burnett explaining that the police would not agree to police it this year, but hiring a private firm to marshal it was too expensive.

"This is an insult to Fielding and other veterans," said Mr Burnett.

Despite the parade not taking place, the memorial service did, with hundreds turning out to pay their respects.

January 19

IT was the end of an era as the doors to Newport's oldest department store closed for good.

Wildings had played a prominent role in the city centre since opening in 1874.

Staff were told in August 2018 that, after 144 years of trading, the department store would close.

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“This is a very sad moment for the business but the losses we have been experiencing in recent years have been too great to sustain," said managing director Peter James.

"It is now time to bow out and recognise that the economics of trading in Newport no longer work for us, and we are not immune to the upheaval affecting many retailers up and down the country."

Mr James thanked staff and customers for their hard work and loyalty, but added: "Times have changed, and the proud city of Newport is no longer the grand trading centre it used to be," he said.

February 4

THANKS to the overwhelming generosity of people from across Gwent, a foodbank said it was currently full to the brim.

Malpas-based Newport Foodbank, one of a handful of Trussell Trust centres, has provided food parcels every day to the most vulnerable in the city for many years. Its volunteers work round-the-clock to ensure these are put together.

Since Christmas 2018, it had been inundated with food donations from the public, meaning dedicated holding rooms were full.

Foodbank manager Jon Slocombe said: “We have been left feeling humbled at the generous donations we have received.

John and Kate Slocombe in the foodbank at Christchurch in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"We have had a lot of donations from Tesco and Asda in particular - for which we are very grateful. Aneurin Bevan (University Health Board) have also given us support, as well as lots of other companies and members of the public.

"Again, I would like to take this time to thank all those for helping us."

Mr Slocombe also revealed that following the influx of donations, he has been able to re-direct some supplies to aid other foodbanks.

February 8

A MULTI-MILLION pound plan to re-model and extend two existing schools in Torfaen was completed.

Garnteg and Cwmffrwdoer Primary Schools, in Pontypool, received £2.4 and £3.1 million respectively from the 21st Century Schools Programme, a collaboration between the Welsh Government, the Welsh Local Government Association and councils.

The aim is to create 21st century schools of the right type and size, in the right place.

Scenes from the official opening. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Education minister Kirsty Williams AM officially opened the refurbished schools

The works have seen Garnteg Primary School’s pupil capacity increased from 224 to 420. The site will also accommodate ex-pupils from Victoria Primary School, which has now closed.

February 13

THE family of a Blackwood woman murdered by terrorists on a beach in Tunisia said the seven life sentences her killers were handed were “not enough”.

Care worker Trudy Jones, 51, was among 38 people killed by gunman Aymen Rezgui, who open fire wit han assault rifle at a beach resort at Sousse, in Tunisia, in June 2015. He was later killed by police.

Seven people were jailed for life after a trial for their parts in this and another terror attack, with others receiving jail terms of up to 16 years.

Trudy Jones

Ms Jones’s sister Jane Lewis of Apollo Way, Blackwood, said the family was pleased with the convictions, but the sentences were not sufficient.

“They deserve to get exactly what she got,” said Ms Lewis.

“I don’t think anyone in our family will ever come to terms with what happened to Trudy.

“If you knew her you would know that you couldn’t wish for a nicer person.

“I just can’t understand why she had to die. I wake up and think of her every morning - we all do. It never goes away."

February 17

TRIBUTES flooded in from across the political spectrum following the death, aged 84, of veteran Newport West MP Paul Flynn.

Friend and colleague Newport West AM Jayne Bryant paid Mr Flynn, who had been in failing health for some time, fulsome tribute, calling him "a giant of the Labour movement, a passionate devolutionist, and an exceptional parliamentarian".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn praised "an independent thinker who was a credit to the Labour Party. He will be greatly missed".

Paul Flynn

Conservative then Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP said it had been "a privilege" to work with Mr Flynn, whom he described as an "exceptional constituency MP".

Councillor Matthew Evans, Conservative Opposition Leader on Newport City Council, said that "although politically on different sides of the planet, personally I always found him helpful and accommodating".

Dozens more tributes followed over the coming days and weeks, as preparations were made for Mr Flynn's funeral, and for a by-election to elect his successor.

February 19

SLEEPING pods for the homeless in Newport were hailed as an "emergency lifeline" for rough sleepers and welcomed by residents across the city.

The charity Amazing Grace Spaces unveiled the pods in October 2018, having recorded a rise in the number of rough sleepers in many cities.

The charity arranged for two pods to be sited in the city centre, after a businessman gave permission for them to be placed on land at the back of his site.

The homeless pods

The pods, costing £5,000-6,000, give people who would otherwise be sleeping rough, access to a bed, light, toilet and phone charger.

One rough sleeper said the scheme had stopped him committing crime just to have access to a "warm prison cell".

The charity planned to double the number of pods in Newport during the following weeks.

February 22

A FACTORY worker who climbed a tower of the M48 Severn Bridge to try to fly his drone from it, apologised to motorists whose journeys he disrupted.

Alexandru Scutaru, 30, from Northampton, scaled the bridge in December 2018 despite a fear of heights and tried to launch his drone to take photographs of the surrounding area.

Alexandru Scutaru, pictured on top of the M48 Severn Bridge

He admitted a charge of causing a public nuisance and was given a community order at Bristol Magistrates Court. District Judge David Taylor said the act was "stupid and selfish" and made an order for Scutaru’s drone to be destroyed.

Both carriageways of the M48 were closed for around 20 minutes, with more than 100 vehicles waiting to cross.

Outside court, Moldova-born Scutaru said: “I am so sorry, I didn’t want to be a problem,” he said.

“I made a mistake. I climbed the bridge to see a beautiful view."