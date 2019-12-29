A REGULAR passenger on a bus service from Chepstow to Monmouth which was almost scrapped last year has said he believes it is more than just a means of transport.

Brian Mahony, 63, had not used the 65 service until last year, but started getting on the bus after hearing about the struggles of some users to keep it going.

In June 2018, users petitioned against the cancellation of the bus after Monmouthshire County Council revealed plans to scrap the service. Their appeals were successful, and now many residents like Mr Mahony use the bus to ensure it isn’t threatened again.

Mr Mahony, who gets on the bus with his wife near his home in The Narth, said: “My wife and I just never used it. We always went to Monmouth, but we got in the car to go there. Then when I heard about the success of the campaign to save the bus, I wanted to make sure it continued to thrive. The community has since become much more involved in putting its own stamp on the service.”

Thanks to riders new and old, the service has experienced a revival since it was threatened with cancellation last year

Mr Mahony, with the help of fellow members Jane Gilliard and Rosemary Corcoran, started the ‘Friends of the 65 Bus’ group. Members also started a Facebook and Twitter group to regularly update passengers and receive their input, and made a website to inform passengers on exact times of arrival.

“We wanted to make sure the service was used so there was no reason to revisit the idea of cancelling it, and I think it’s worked,” Mr Mahony added. “It’s a great service and a lovely experience.

“There is a man who gets on at Penallt every day and goes to Monmouth for his lunch. He can’t drive, so if he didn’t have that bus he’d be lost. He told me not long ago that if the bus was cancelled, he’d get through a lot more teabags because he'd spend all day drinking tea. I thought it summed up what the service means to people. If it wasn’t for this service his life would be so different.”

The 65 is also becoming increasingly popular with tourists following the group’s efforts to raise awareness of the service online.

“With some help from the council tourists have been encouraged to use the bus to see the impressive countryside from Chepstow to Monmouth,” Mr Mahony added.

The group has taken part in a BBC series Meet the Street at Christmas, which focuses on tackling loneliness in rural areas.

You can find out more about ‘Friends of the 65 Bus’ by visiting their website at https://friendsofthe65bus.org.uk/timetable