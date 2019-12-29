COMMUNITY groups in Torfaen have benefited from more than £10,000 of grants from Bron Afon Community Housing.

The social landlords have supported 18 projects in the borough with grants totalling £10,800.

Groups which have received funding include Trac2, which hands out hampers to vulnerable people, on their own, or can’t afford Christmas, and Cwmbran Community Centre on Cocker Avenue organised a Christmas Day dinner for people who are alone or homeless.

Also receiving grants were Hwb Torfaen Blaenavon, who help young women with period poverty, and Tranch Ladies AFC, who made hampers for people being supported by Torfaen Women Aid.

Elderly people in the borough will also benefit from the grants, as young parents in Torfaen Youth Service will visit a local nursing home to provide presents for those who don’t have family, and Afon Retirement Forum have put together ‘memory packs’ that will include old fashion drinks and retro puzzles for people with dementia.

(The children at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School were awarded £750)

And previously reported in the Argus, children at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School in Pontypool donated £750 worth of gifts to various charities - including Trac2, Nodffa Baptist Church's homeless support service and All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary - after receiving their grant from Bron Afon.

Helen Clutterbuck, community involvement officer with Bron Afon, said: “The kindness shown by these community groups is just wonderful. They have shown how with a little bit of money so much happiness can be created.

(Children at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School using their Bron Afon community grant to shop for things to donate to various local charities. Picture: Bron Afon)

“It means that people of all ages, from primary school right through to retirement age, are doing good deeds all over Torfaen to help people in need.

“The cash has come from our contractors who make donations into our community fund. We open it up for applications a few times a year and love seeing what people have achieved thanks to this support.”