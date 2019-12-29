DO YOU know where this Gwent scene is? If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@ gwent-wales.co.uk
THEN: How it looked in days past.
NOW: How it looks today. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
MORE NEWS:
- Abergavenny brought to a standstill as hundreds of Boxing Day hunt protestors and supporters line the streets
- Meet the fabulous quartet of Christmas Day babies born at the Royal Gwent this year
- Sainsbury's advert star 'Nick the Sweep' visits primary school to spread cheer to care home residents
Last week's Now and Then was a picture of Risca Road, Caerleon, taken around 1920. Well done if you got it right.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment