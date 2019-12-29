DO YOU know where this Gwent scene is? If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@ gwent-wales.co.uk

THEN: How it looked in days past.

NOW: How it looks today. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

MORE NEWS:

Last week's Now and Then was a picture of Risca Road, Caerleon, taken around 1920. Well done if you got it right.